Philadelphia rocked by second night of widespread looting as startling videos show aftermath

The City of Brotherly Love faced a second consecutive night of widespread looting, with footage showing hooded women grabbing supplies from a beauty store and the glass windows of a liquor store shattered after the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed all of its locations in Philadelphia.Store security footage obtained by CBS News showed a group of women busting through the glass front door of Nat’s Beauty Supply in Mayfair early Thursday morning.

BREAKING: 2nd Night of Looting Now in Philadelphia. Again PA state liquor store was hit. Bottles dropped outside by looters as ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ arrived. This is on Adams Ave. Police just made at one arrest where a sneaker store on Torresdale Ave was being looted too. pic.twitter.com/gVCDLJ6Jx8 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 28, 2023

They could be seen indiscriminately pulling hair extensions and wigs off the shelves of the store, which owner Claudia Silmeas opened just six months prior.“It’s just me doing everything,” she told CBS 3. “I don’t know what to think, I don’t know who to call. Everything is missing.”Other footage posted online by FOX 29’s Steve Keeley captured he Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Adams Avenue smashed apart after a group of organized thieves targeted the store.It showed the windows smashed apart with glass scattered across the parking lot.Inside, the shelves were emptied and boxes, and broken bottles lined the floor of the store.

READ MORE