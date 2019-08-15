The Philadelphia Inquirer:

Six police officers were shot in a confrontation with at least one gunman Wednesday afternoon in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia, and after nightfall two officers emerged after being trapped for hours in the house where the shootout first erupted at 4:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Police Commissioner Richard Ross said a man inside the house in the 3700 block of North 15th Street was still firing out windows, striking a SWAT vehicle and homes across the street. Related stories

At a news conference outside Temple University Hospital, where some of the injured officers were taken, Ross, wearing a ballistic vest, said he had personally tried to talk to shooter in an effort to negotiate a surrender. He said the man had picked up the phone but had not verbally responded.

“He can end this peacefully now,” Ross said.

Shortly before 9:25 p.m., the officers exited the house.

“Update: 2 PPD Officers who were in house with shooter have been safely evacuated by PPD SWAT. Suspect is still armed and inside house. Continue to avoid the area,” a police spokesman tweeted at 9:36 p.m.