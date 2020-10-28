Fox News:

A second night of unrest in Philadelphia began Tuesday night over the police shooting death of a Black man, just as his children recalled memories of their father in front of reporters and 1,000 looters reportedly began targeting businesses, police said.

Three of Walter Wallace Jr’s., sons remembered their father during a news conference surrounded by family and community members.

“We always go places,” said one child, whose name was not revealed. “He always teach [sic] me how to be a man. And these white racist cops got my own dad. And Black Lives still matter.”

Philadelphia police clashed with protesters hours after a Black man armed with a knife was shot and killed by two officers in the western part of the city. At least 30 cops were injured.

Elsewhere in the city, looters ransacked a Foot Locker, Rite Aid and other retail stores. At least one vehicle was set on fire.

The Philadelphia Police Department warned people to avoid the Port Richmond area where at least 1,000 looters were ransacking businesses that included a Burlington Coat Factory, Target and Dollar General.

Videos posted to social media showed people running out of a Walmart with clothes, electronics and other merchandise. Some showed stores in disarray as looters grabbed various items from shelves and left. One person was seen hauling away what appeared to be a washing machine.

They’re looting Walmart now in Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/62S1QD5QLd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 28, 2020

Protesters gathered near a police station Tuesday night to demonstrate and were seen marching east, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Some jumped on top of a news truck and began chanting addressing the growing crowd.

The police department requested residents in several districts remain indoors, except when necessary.

“These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting,” a tweet from the city’s Office of Emergency Management read.

