Philadelphia has agreed to pay $9.25 million to more than 300 people who were injured by police during the 2020 racial protests following the killing of George Floyd, as well as paying $500,000 toward a fund for counseling for victims of police violence, following a federal settlement order signed Monday.

The city has agreed, through the order signed by U.S. District Magistrate Judge David Strawbridge to make payment to settle four separate federal civil rights lawsuits, reports The Inquirer.

The city will also help pay for community-led programming. Money for the counseling and programming will be distributed to citywide grassroots organizations, which will receive grants through the Bread & Roses Fund.

The plaintiffs in the injury cases, totaling approximately 350 people, receive damages paid in varying amounts, depending on their individual cases, according to attorneys speaking at a press conference Monday in West Philadelphia.

“The pain and trauma caused by a legacy of systemic racism and police brutality against Black and Brown Philadelphians are immeasurable,” Mayor Jim Kenney commented in a statement. “While this is just one step in the direction toward reconciliation, we hope this settlement will provide some healing from the harm experienced by people in their neighborhoods in West Philadelphia and during demonstrations on I-676 in 2020.”

READ MORE