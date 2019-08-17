Jihad Watch:

You can see from the impressive zebiba on Maurice Hill’s forehead that he is a devout Muslim; the zebiba is a bruise that forms from the fact that Muslims in their five daily prayers perform numerous prostrations, pressing their foreheads to the ground.

The zebiba is seen as a mark of intense piety. That in itself doesn’t make this a jihad attack, but the teachings of the mosque, from the looks of this report, are clearly suspect; the mosque should be investigated. If Maurice Hill were a white supremacist neo-Nazi, would the establishment media be as indifferent to that detail as it is to Hill’s mosque membership?

