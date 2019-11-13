NY DAILY NEWS:

A Philadelphia man whose son was shot four times last month while he was trying to buy drugs with counterfeit money has been arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Nafes Monroe, 25, used his 11-month-old son, Yazeem Jenkins, as a “human shield” during the drug buy, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, according to the Inquirer.

The baby was in the backseat of Monroe’s car, along with his girlfriend and another man, on Oct. 19 when a gunman opened fire into the vehicle. Yazeem was hit four times, including in the head and chest.

Monroe drove the baby to a house, then dropped him off at the hospital and fled, according to the Inquirer.