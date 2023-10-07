Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger was shot dead by teen he was ‘trying to help’: police

The Philadelphia journalist gunned down inside his home earlier this week was an acquaintance with his alleged killer and was “trying to help him get through life,” police said on Friday.

Philadelphia police named Robert Davis, 19, as the suspect in the death of freelance reporter Josh Kruger in his Point Breeze neighborhood.

Davis allegedly shot Kruger seven times in the chest and abdomen while the journalist stood at the base of his stairs inside his home around 1:30 a.m. on Monday as the teen fled the area.

Kruger, 39, left his home in search of help before collapsing on the street where he was found and rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

“At this time we believe that Mr. Kruger was trying to help Mr. Davis, and they were acquaintances,” said Philadelphia Police Department Lieutenant Hamilton Marshmond. “He was just trying to help him just get through life.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Davis, who is wanted for “murder and related offenses.”

Davis is considered to be armed and dangerous.

“We are also asking Mr. Davis to surrender himself to the police,” Marshmond added.

