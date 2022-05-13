NEW YORK POST:

Shocking surveillance footage captured part of a deadly ambush attack on a man pumping gas at Philadelphia gas station earlier this week.

Two killers dressed in all black fatally shot the victim in broad daylight at a Gulf Station in North Philly on Monday, authorities said.

Video released by Philadelphia police shows the suspects pulling into the gas station in a maroon Mazda 3 with New Jersey plates at about 2:30 p.m. before parking in the corner of the lot.

The assailants, who were also wearing masks and hoods, then darted out of the car and ran towards their target as one brandished an assault rifle and the other wielded a handgun, video showed.

The suspects fired multiple times at the victim, identified by Fox Philadelphia as 30-year-old Brandon Dixon.

