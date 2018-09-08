FOX NEWS:

Pennsylvania’s SEPTA transportation company says it took one of its buses out of service earlier this week after a passenger captured a video of what she reportedly believed to be bed bugs crawling atop one of the seats.

Passenger Crystal Lopez told WPVI in a report Friday that she noticed the bugs shortly before getting off the Philadelphia bus and felt an irritating sensation across her arm.

“Right before I was to pull the cord, I feel like this itching, burning feeling on my arm. It was in its entirety from my wrist to my armpit,” Lopez said. “I felt like my arm was on fire, like my whole arm was on fire and itching all at once.”