New York Post:

The Pharma Bro is staying behind bars another three years, despite his claimed fears of being at risk from the coronavirus.

Who is Martin Shkreli? Shkreli became known as “the most hated man in America” for jacking up the price of potentially life-saving drug Daraprim by 5,000 percent — and boasting about it. In September 2015, Shkreli received widespread criticism when he obtained the manufacturing license for the antiparasitic drug Daraprim and raised its price by a factor of 56 (from US$13.5 to $750 per pill), leading him to be referred to by the media as “Pharma Bro”. In 2018, Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in federal prison and up to $7.4 million in fines

A federal judge in Brooklyn has denied Martin Shkreli’s request to be released early, citing his good health and low-risk at the Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution, where he’s currently confined.

Adding insult to injury, the judge called him “delusional” and “self-aggrandizing” in turning down his get-out-of-jail bid.

“Shkreli is a healthy, 37-year-old man with no recent history of preexisting medical conditions that place him at higher risk for COVID-19 and its potentially life-threatening adverse effects,” Judge Kiyo Matsumoto wrote in her decision.

