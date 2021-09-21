NBC SanDiego

Children 5 to 11 years old may be eligible for the vaccine by Halloween, Doctor Stephen Spector, distinguished professor of Pediatrics and chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases for UCSD and Rady Children’s Hospital says

San Diego’s leaders will vote on a proposal to increase wastewater and water rates for homeowners. NBC 7’s Nicole Gomez has more on what the city council will consider. There could be a vaccine for those children between the ages of five and 11 by the middle or end of November. Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization, saying it has data that show the vaccine is safe and effective. “I have mixed emotions,” said Bonnie Jimenez who has a five year old in kindergarten and an eight year old in third grade. “I’m excited about the potential that they don’t have to wear masks and their lives can return to normal like the adults who don’t have to wear masks now,” she said. But on the other hand, she wants to wait for full FDA approval. “I want to wait until the FDA gives the full approval for the vaccine for children 11 and under instead of rushing to give them the vaccine with only an emergency authorization.” Cassie Swortwout who has a five year old will not wait. “I’m definitely going to get my kid vaccinated as soon as it is available.” She said children are also anxious about COVID. “Kids know people that have gotten really sick or died. This is traumatizing for them too. They see this and they don’t want to get it.” “If we’re going to get herd immunity, we need to immunize our children as well as everyone else,” said Doctor Stephen Spector a distinguished professor of pediatrics and chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases for UCSD and Rady Children’s Hospital. “When you think that children in our country comprise 50 million of our population, that is a fair percentage of our population that has not yet been immunized…We can fill in the gap by immunizing people.” He said not only could Pfizer get emergency approval for a vaccine for those 5 to 11 years old by Halloween, but he is working with UCSD and Rady’s to get approval for a Moderna vaccine for children 6 to 11 years old by the end of November. He said Moderna and Pfizer are also working on vaccines for those as young as two years old, and for those as young as 16 months.

