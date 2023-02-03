Last week, Project Veritas captured unbelievable footage of a man described as Pfizer director of research and development Jordon Trishton Walker telling an undercover Project Veritas journalist that the company was exploring plans to “mutate” the COVID virus themselves through “directed evolution.” Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe reveals to Savage the tense scene that unfolded as his group confronted Walker. Hear how pharmaceutical companies have manipulated the language away from “gain of function” to confuse the public; how Google searches scrubbed all traces of the Pfizer director in question, and why YouTube decided to shut down the viral clip.

