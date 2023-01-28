OutKick

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines



"Don't tell anyone this…There is a risk…have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something…the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer may have theoretically been exploring mutating the coronavirus themselves to develop future vaccines. That’s according to a newly released video from investigative reporting outlet Project Veritas. The company’s Twitter account posted a video Wednesday of a Pfizer employee, Jordan Trishton Walker, claiming that the company had internal discussions to that effect. While it’s unclear if the person in the video was accurately describing Pfizer’s intent, it’s notable that such concepts have even been considered by researchers. The full length video explains that the Pfizer employee denied such a practice would be considered gain of function enhancement. Instead, he described the process as “directed evolution.” Essentially, they could tailor future booster doses to variants before they emerge publicly. Project Veritas confronted him in public recently, where he denied the company was considering “directed evolution,” and that he was lying to impress a date. Walker reacted physically, going after James O’Keefe and destroying an iPad. He also apparently called NYPD and unsuccessfully attempted to prevent O’Keefe from leaving.

Read More