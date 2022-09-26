Quadruple-vaccinated Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who claimed back in April 2021 that his company’s mRNA covid vaccine “was 100% effective in preventing covid,” announced Saturday that he has come down with covid for the second time in two months.

Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%! https://t.co/E2ksTJSopU— Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) April 1, 2021

“I have tested positive for COVID,” Bourla said on Twitter. “I’m feeling well & symptom free. I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August. While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us.”

I have tested positive for COVID. I’m feeling well & symptom free. I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August. While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us.— Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) September 24, 2022

Bourla revealed his previous covid diagnosis less than six weeks ago on August 15th.

