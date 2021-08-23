Just the News:

Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine granted full FDA approval

The Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine became the first Monday morning to receive full FDA approval. The two-dose immunization was initially the first to receive emergency use authorization in December of 2020.

The Biden administration, local governments, and some employers hope that the full approval means Americans who have, until now, been skeptical about receiving an unauthorized jab, will have their fears reduced and opt to receive the inoculation. The full approval is expected to lead to more businesses and institutions requiring vaccinations for employees and students.

The clearance, which was granted for individuals 16-years and older, was expected sometime this week. The shot was authorized for children as young as 12 in May, a group that Pfizer will request full approval for once sic months of safety data has been collected and analyzed.

The approval comes as the Delta variant surges across parts of the United States, particularly impacting areas with lower vaccination rates. According to federal figures, about 60% of eligible individuals in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO OFFER YOUR THOUGHTS TO THE FDA ON THIS MOVE (THANKS, NO-THANKS) HERE IS CONTACT INFO FOR NATIONAL AND STATE OFFICES:

1-888-INFO-FDA

(1-888-463-6332)

Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Ave

Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002

To report adverse reactions or other problems with FDA-regulated products, contact the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator for the state in which you reside:

Alabama 866-289-3399

Alaska 800-353-3965 (toll free)

Arizona 303-236-3044

Arkansas 855-630-2112 (toll free)

California (Northern)— zip codes 936xx & higher; and zip codes not covered by southern CA 510-337-6741

California (Southern)— zip codes 90xxx – 92xxx, 93000-93199, 93400-93499, 93510, 93532-93539 949-608-3530

Colorado 303-236-3044

Connecticut 800-891-8295 (toll free)

Delaware 877-689-8073 (toll-free)

District of Columbia 410-779-5713

Florida 866-337-6272 (toll free)

Georgia 404-253-1169

Hawaii 808-522-8011 X1100

Idaho 800-353-3965 (toll free)

Illinois 312-353-7840

Indiana 313-393-8189

Iowa 855-202-9780 (toll free)

Kansas 855-202-9780 (toll free)

Kentucky Toll-free in KY only:

800-437-2382

513- 679-2700

Louisiana 866-289-3399

Maine 800-891-8295 (toll-free)

Maryland 410-779-5713

Massachusetts 800-891-8295 (toll-free)

Michigan 313-393-8189

Minnesota 612-758-7221

Mississippi 866-289-3399

Missouri 855-202-9780 (toll free)

Montana 800-353-3965 (toll-free)

Nebraska 855-202-9780 (toll free)

Nevada 510-337-6741

New Hampshire 800-891-8295 (toll-free)

New Jersey 973-331-4998

New Mexico 303-236-3044

New York 866-446-9055 (toll-free)

North Carolina 404-253-1169

North Dakota 612-758-7221

Ohio Toll free in OH only:

800-437-2382

513- 679-2700

Oklahoma 855-630-2112 (toll free)

Oregon 800-353-3965 (toll-free)

Pennsylvania 877-689-8073 (toll-free)

Rhode Island 800-891-8295 (toll-free)

South Carolina 404-253-1169

South Dakota 612-758-7221

Tennessee 866-289-3399

Texas 855-630-2112 (toll free)

Utah 303-236-3044

Vermont 800-891-8295 (toll-free)

Virginia 410-779-5713

Washington 800-353-3965 (toll-free)

West Virginia 410-779-5713

Wisconsin 612-758-7221

Wyoming 303-236-3044

Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands 800-332-0127 (toll-free)