Just the News:
Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine granted full FDA approval
The Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine became the first Monday morning to receive full FDA approval. The two-dose immunization was initially the first to receive emergency use authorization in December of 2020.
The Biden administration, local governments, and some employers hope that the full approval means Americans who have, until now, been skeptical about receiving an unauthorized jab, will have their fears reduced and opt to receive the inoculation. The full approval is expected to lead to more businesses and institutions requiring vaccinations for employees and students.
The clearance, which was granted for individuals 16-years and older, was expected sometime this week. The shot was authorized for children as young as 12 in May, a group that Pfizer will request full approval for once sic months of safety data has been collected and analyzed.
The approval comes as the Delta variant surges across parts of the United States, particularly impacting areas with lower vaccination rates. According to federal figures, about 60% of eligible individuals in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO OFFER YOUR THOUGHTS TO THE FDA ON THIS MOVE (THANKS, NO-THANKS) HERE IS CONTACT INFO FOR NATIONAL AND STATE OFFICES:
1-888-INFO-FDA
(1-888-463-6332)
Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002
To report adverse reactions or other problems with FDA-regulated products, contact the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator for the state in which you reside:
Alabama 866-289-3399
Alaska 800-353-3965 (toll free)
Arizona 303-236-3044
Arkansas 855-630-2112 (toll free)
California (Northern)— zip codes 936xx & higher; and zip codes not covered by southern CA 510-337-6741
California (Southern)— zip codes 90xxx – 92xxx, 93000-93199, 93400-93499, 93510, 93532-93539 949-608-3530
Colorado 303-236-3044
Connecticut 800-891-8295 (toll free)
Delaware 877-689-8073 (toll-free)
District of Columbia 410-779-5713
Florida 866-337-6272 (toll free)
Georgia 404-253-1169
Hawaii 808-522-8011 X1100
Idaho 800-353-3965 (toll free)
Illinois 312-353-7840
Indiana 313-393-8189
Iowa 855-202-9780 (toll free)
Kansas 855-202-9780 (toll free)
Kentucky Toll-free in KY only:
800-437-2382
513- 679-2700
Louisiana 866-289-3399
Maine 800-891-8295 (toll-free)
Maryland 410-779-5713
Massachusetts 800-891-8295 (toll-free)
Michigan 313-393-8189
Minnesota 612-758-7221
Mississippi 866-289-3399
Missouri 855-202-9780 (toll free)
Montana 800-353-3965 (toll-free)
Nebraska 855-202-9780 (toll free)
Nevada 510-337-6741
New Hampshire 800-891-8295 (toll-free)
New Jersey 973-331-4998
New Mexico 303-236-3044
New York 866-446-9055 (toll-free)
North Carolina 404-253-1169
North Dakota 612-758-7221
Ohio Toll free in OH only:
800-437-2382
513- 679-2700
Oklahoma 855-630-2112 (toll free)
Oregon 800-353-3965 (toll-free)
Pennsylvania 877-689-8073 (toll-free)
Rhode Island 800-891-8295 (toll-free)
South Carolina 404-253-1169
South Dakota 612-758-7221
Tennessee 866-289-3399
Texas 855-630-2112 (toll free)
Utah 303-236-3044
Vermont 800-891-8295 (toll-free)
Virginia 410-779-5713
Washington 800-353-3965 (toll-free)
West Virginia 410-779-5713
Wisconsin 612-758-7221
Wyoming 303-236-3044
Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands 800-332-0127 (toll-free)