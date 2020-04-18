Breitbart:

More than eight-in-ten American adults call mass migration at least a “threat” to the United States, a survey finds.

The latest Pew Research Center survey reveals that the overwhelming majority of Americans see the mass migration of people from one country to another as a threat in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

About 42 percent of American adults call mass migration a “major threat” to the U.S. Another 39 percent say mass migration is a “minor threat” to the county, while less than 20 percent of American adults see no threat from mass migration.

Read more at Breitbart