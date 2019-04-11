Sign the Petition here at WhiteHouse.gov
We, the undersigned, nominate Dr. Michael Savage who for over four decades has championed environmental causes. He created a master plan for regreening America in 1975 which resulted in Plant a Tree: A Working Guide to Regreening America and gained him the title ‘The Johnny Appleseed’ of his generation. He documented the ethnobotanical knowledge of numerous tribal societies in the South Pacific, including the islands of Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and The Marquesas Islands.
Savage was one of the early pioneers in ethnobotanical research, earning a doctorate in this rare field in 1978 from the University of California. His rare medical plant specimens are included in renowned herbaria worldwide such as The New York Botanical Garden, the Bishop Museum in Honolulu, Kew Gardens in London, and the Main Botanical Garden, Russian Academy of Sciences. Before his doctoral studies, Savage obtained both M.S. and M.A. degrees, in anthropology and botany.
In recognition of his prolific work, the United Nations first published The Secrets of Fijian Medicine in 1983. His efforts in Native American tribal folk medicine were documented in his book Earth Medicine (1972), which would be translated into multiple languages, bringing international acclaim. He was presented The Best Science Book Award for Children in 1975 for Man’s Useful Plants.
Later, Savage would coin the phrase “BORDERS, LANGUAGE, CULTURE”, words that have become a rallying cry for all independent populist movements around the world. In his broadcast career, Savage has espoused environmental issues including the protection of elephants, gorillas, whales, bears as well as our natural resources.
In conjunction with his advocacy, Savage has been a generous donor to veterans, police organizations, animal and wildlife charities. Savage has regularly contributed towards wounded or fallen police officers and the legal defense of Marines and service members. In November 2014, Dr. Savage helped reunite a wounded soldier with his K-9 partner as well as donating money to purchase an SUV.Savage established a conservative scholarship fund in 2015 to promote traditional American values. Five winners were chosen from over 2,000 applicants, each receiving $20,000. In 2016, radio listeners nationwide selected Savage over a number of high profile contenders to be inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.
