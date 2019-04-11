We, the undersigned, nominate Dr. Michael Savage who for over four decades has championed environmental causes. He created a master plan for regreening America in 1975 which resulted in Plant a Tree: A Working Guide to Regreening America and gained him the title ‘The Johnny Appleseed’ of his generation. He documented the ethnobotanical knowledge of numerous tribal societies in the South Pacific, including the islands of Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and The Marquesas Islands.

Savage was one of the early pioneers in ethnobotanical research, earning a doctorate in this rare field in 1978 from the University of California. His rare medical plant specimens are included in renowned herbaria worldwide such as The New York Botanical Garden, the Bishop Museum in Honolulu, Kew Gardens in London, and the Main Botanical Garden, Russian Academy of Sciences. Before his doctoral studies, Savage obtained both M.S. and M.A. degrees, in anthropology and botany.

In recognition of his prolific work, the United Nations first published The Secrets of Fijian Medicine in 1983. His efforts in Native American tribal folk medicine were documented in his book Earth Medicine (1972), which would be translated into multiple languages, bringing international acclaim. He was presented The Best Science Book Award for Children in 1975 for Man’s Useful Plants.

Later, Savage would coin the phrase “BORDERS, LANGUAGE, CULTURE”, words that have become a rallying cry for all independent populist movements around the world. In his broadcast career, Savage has espoused environmental issues including the protection of elephants, gorillas, whales, bears as well as our natural resources.

In conjunction with his advocacy, Savage has been a generous donor to veterans, police organizations, animal and wildlife charities. Savage has regularly contributed towards wounded or fallen police officers and the legal defense of Marines and service members. In November 2014, Dr. Savage helped reunite a wounded soldier with his K-9 partner as well as donating money to purchase an SUV.Savage established a conservative scholarship fund in 2015 to promote traditional American values. Five winners were chosen from over 2,000 applicants, each receiving $20,000. In 2016, radio listeners nationwide selected Savage over a number of high profile contenders to be inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Publications:

Earth Medicine – Earth Foods: Plant Remedies, Drugs, and Natural Foods of the North American Indians,1972

Plant a Tree: A Working Guide to Regreening America, 1975

Bugs in the Peanut Butter: Dangers in Everyday Food, 1976

Man’s Useful Plants, 1976

The Taster’s Guide to Beer: Brews and Breweries of the World, 1977

The Way of the Skeptical Nutritionist: A Strategy for Designing Your Own Nutritional Profile, 1981

The Art of Feeding Children Well with Kathleen Goss, 1982

Nutrition Against Aging, 1983

Secrets of Fijian Medicine, 1983

Vital Signs, 1983

Dr. Savage’s High Fiber Counter, 1984

Getting Off Cocaine, 1984

The People’s Herbal: A Family Guide to Herbal Home Remedies, 1984

Maximum Immunity: How to Fortify Your Natural Defenses Against Cancer, AIDS, Arthritis, Allergies – Even the Common Cold – And Free Yourself from Unnecessary Worry for Life, 1986

Reducing the Risk of Alzheimer’s, 1987

The Complete Book of Homeopathy: The Holistic & Natural Way to Good Health, 1989

The Herbal Bible: A Family Guide to Herbal Home Remedies, 1992

Healing Children Naturally, 1993

Herbs That Heal: Prescription for Herbal Healing, 1994

The Antioxidant Cookbook: A Nutritionist’s Secret Strategy for Delicious and Healthy Eating, 1995

The Death of the White Male: The Case Against Affirmative Action, 1991

The Compassionate Conservative Speaks,1995

The Savage Nation: Saving America from the Liberal Assault on Our Borders, Language, and Culture, 2002

The Enemy Within: Saving America from the Liberal Assault on Our Churches, Schools, and Military, 2003

Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder: Savage Solutions, 2005

The Political Zoo, 2006

Psychological Nudity: Savage Radio Stories, 2008

Banned in Britain: Beating the Liberal Blacklist, 2009

Trickle Up Poverty: Stopping Obama’s Attack on Our Borders, Economy, and Security, 2010

Abuse of Power, 2011

Trickle Down Tyranny, 2012

Train Tracks: Family Stories of the Holidays, 2012

A Time for War, 2013

Stop the Coming Civil War: My Savage Truth, 2014

Countdown to Mecca, 2015

Government Zero: No Borders, No Language, No Culture, 2015

Diseases without Borders: Boosting Your Immunity Against Infectious Diseases from the Flu and Measles to Tuberculosis, 2016

Teddy and Me: Confessions of a Service Human, 2016

Scorched Earth: Restoring the Country after Obama, 2016

Trump’s War: His Battle for America, 2017

God, Faith, and Reason, 2017

Stop Mass Hysteria, 2018

A Savage Life, 2019

