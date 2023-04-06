Married billionaire mogul Peter Thiel, whose male model boyfriend Jeff Thomas died after plunging from a Miami high rise last month – had a messy confrontation with his husband during the couple’s New Year’s Eve party after Thomas was discovered among the guests, DailyMail.com can now reveal.

Thomas was in a three-year relationship with PayPal co-founder Thiel, who put him up in a $13 million dollar mansion tucked in the Hollywood Hills, gifted him with lavish European trips, a $300,000 sports car, and access to the most coveted parties in town.

And now their circle of friends believe that Thomas’s death, a suspected suicide, was related at least in part to his depression over the incident, after which he was financially cut off from Thiel’s largesse.

The exchange took place when Matt Danzeisen, Thiel’s husband and longtime partner, arrived separately to join the New Year celebration, only to discover Thomas was one of the partygoers at the posh event held at Thiel’s Miami Beach compound.

READ MORE