Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, says that truth, like a hungry pack of wolves, is closing in on Joe Biden.

In the latest episode of the Drill Down podcast, Schweizer and co-host Eric Eggers look at the three-piece assault on President Joe Biden’s claims that he had nothing to do with his son Hunter’s business dealings, and Schweizer concludes: “We are seeing the end of Joe Biden’s career.”

Schweizer and Eggers note the cascade of damning revelations coming from Congressional investigations and warn that this week’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee by Devon Archer may include the most devastating shot yet.

Archer was Hunter’s former business partner and was involved in all the business deals the oversight committee and the House Judiciary Committee are investigating. When Hunter was given a seat on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, so was Archer. His testimony has the potential to expose the most secret workings of Biden family schemes.

The case against the Bidens now comes from three main sources. First, whistleblowers from the FBI and the IRS show there was political interference at senior levels against their efforts to get to the bottom of these allegations.

Next, the revelations of a WhatsApp message given by a confidential source suggest Joe Biden’s active involvement in these deals.

