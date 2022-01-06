Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker who parlayed his youthful obsession with American cinema and formative experience as a critic into a career as the director of 1970s classics such as “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” died Thursday.

He was 82.

Bogdanovich died of natural causes just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich.

“We would like to ask for your respect of our privacy while we mourn the death of our loved one, our precious man,” she said in a statement.

In his glory days, Bogdanovich was considered a moviemaking wunderkind, celebrated for his technical mastery and encyclopedic knowledge of film history. He championed old guard directors and emulated classical styles, producing work at once nostalgic and forward-looking.

