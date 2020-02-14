SFGATE

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg held a private fundraiser Friday morning at San Francisco’s National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, where a group of protesters gathered outside. Many held signs reading, “Queers Against Pete,” the name of an activist group that has emerged in response to the South Bend mayor’s moderate policies. On the “Queers Against Pete” website, the group attacks Buttigieg’s opposition to free public college and “Medicare for All,” among other things. “As LGBTQIA people our lives are layered and must have an intersectional framework in our analysis, organizing, and movement building,” the website states. “We know that: Education justice is LGBTQIA justice. Racial and economic justice are LGBTQIA justice. Decarceration is LGBTQIA justice. Immigrant and refugee justice is LGBTQIA justice.”

