Breitbart:

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg promised an illegal immigrant on Sunday they would have taxpayer-funded health care if he was elected president.

“As you know, the Affordable Care Act, one of the many missing pieces that it has is that the exchanges are not available to the undocumented,” Buttigieg said. “I would change that, and that would be a change that would come with the ‘Medicare-for-All-Who-Want-It’ plan that I am proposing.”

