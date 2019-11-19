NEW YORK POST:

Twitter users raked Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg over the coals Monday over an old photo of him posing at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin and posted by his husband with the caption, “This guy.”

The photo, taken in April 2017, and posted to Instagram by Chasten Buttigieg, shows the South Bend, Indiana, mayor standing in the middle of the memorial and looking back over his shoulder at the camera.

One person wrote: “Only a stone cold psychopath makes the holocaust memorial about his adorable relationship. Shame on you.”

“’This guy’ instagramming at the holocaust memorial has some explaining to do,” added Taurus Lynn, a self-described backer of Beto O’Rourke.

“Boo is looking so cute here at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe,” mocked another poster.

