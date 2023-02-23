Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday snapped at and asked to take a photo of a reporter who pressed him for answers regarding the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Why did the Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg need a picture of a member of our FREE press? Is he trying to be funny… or is something else at play here? Targeting? Journalists are allowed to speak with public officials who are in public. #politereporter https://t.co/3fjYlEFkk3 — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) February 22, 2023

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Jennie Taer approached Buttigieg while he was walking down the street with his husband and identified herself as a reporter.

Taer’s line of questioning focused on the Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio that leaked toxic chemicals into nearby soil and waterways and resulted in a controlled burn of vinyl Chloride.

Taer uploaded the 46-second interaction to her Twitter shortly after it occurred.

“I asked Secretary Buttigieg about the crisis in East Palestine and I guess he didn’t like that so he took a pic of me,” Taer tweeted. “Im just doing my job, sir.”