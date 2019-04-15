AXIOS:

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has gained more social media engagement on a per article basis than any of his potential 2020 rivals, has endorsed debt-free college over tuition-free college.

Key details

Buttigieg told people at a rally at Northeastern University that he isn’t for free college, but is instead looking at ways to lessen the cost of college — a more moderate approach than fellow Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Buttigieg is looking into expanding Pell Grants to low-income students, loan forgiveness programs and interest rates to refinance loans.

States should cover a higher proportion of tuition than students, he said.

“Americans who have a college degree earn more than Americans who don’t. As a progressive, I have a hard time getting my head around the idea of a majority who earn less because they didn’t go to college subsidizing a minority who earn more because they did.”

— Buttigieg told students at Northeastern University