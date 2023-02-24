Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg showed off a pair of shiny brown boots while in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday — earning the derision of Republicans on social media.

The 41-year-old Buttigieg stomped around in form-fitting pants and leather dress boots as he surveyed the damage from the Feb. 3 train derailment and toxic chemical spill that shook the village near the Pennsylvania state line.

“Lol are those dress shoes?” asked Abigail Marone, a spokeswoman for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in response to a mocking image that showed Buttigieg wearing the boots as well as a vest with a photoshopped Carhartt logo.

“Serious question,” added Marone, posting a picture of the purported footwear, “does @SecretaryPete think these are work boots?”

Townhall senior editor Matt Vespa responded that the cabinet member was wearing “the most durable disaster gear … compliments of Brooks Brothers.”

