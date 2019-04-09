BREITBART:

Pete Buttigieg continues to trash Mike Pence publicly, despite the vice president’s history of respect for the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

During a Sunday speech at the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s annual National Champagne Brunch in Washington, DC, Buttigieg referred to Pence as the face of religious bigotry against gay Americans.

“Speaking only for myself, I can tell you that if me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade,” Buttigieg said. “And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand … If you’ve got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”

But Pence has a history of treating Buttigieg with respect when he was Governor of Indiana, despite the mayor’s continued campaign of aggression towards his evangelical beliefs.

Pence was kind to Buttigieg when the mayor came out as gay in a June 2015 essay in the South Bend Tribune.

“I hold Mayor Buttigieg in the highest personal regard. We have a great working relationship,” Pence said when asked to react to the news in 2015. “I see him as a dedicated public servant and a patriot.”



