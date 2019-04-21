The Washington Times

Mayor Pete — as Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic presidential hopeful from the city of South Bend, Indiana, has been affectionately dubbed by his fawning following in the media — called out climate change as the “greatest security issue of our time” during his recent announcement speech. And if we don’t fix it, we’ll all die. He’s yet the latest from the left to use climate change for political advantage by claiming the same. We’ve got Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez giving us the 12-year countdown to doom and gloom and death, if we don’t do something quick. That’s not hyperbole. The freshman legislator actually said it. “Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change — and your biggest issue is how are we going to pay for it? This is the war — this is our World War II,” she said.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES