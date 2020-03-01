Business Insider:

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 presidential primary after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary, according to multiple reports.

Buttigieg leaves the race after an unexpectedly strong bid that included winning the Iowa caucuses and coming in second in the New Hampshire primary.

The news comes just a day after Buttigieg's disappointing fourth-place finish in the South Carolina primary, where he won the support of just three percent of the state's black voters.

The news comes just a day after Buttigieg’s disappointing fourth-place finish in the South Carolina primary, where he won the support of just three percent of the state’s black voters.

Buttigieg’s candidacy began gaining unexpected traction last spring as he blanketed national media with near-constant appearances on television and interviews with print and digital publications. The early coverage of the then-mayor was overwhelmingly positive as he carved out a place in the race as a new voice and a fresh face.

