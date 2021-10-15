NY Post

The Department of Transportation revealed late Thursday that Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been on paternity leave since mid-August amid the massive ongoing supply-chain crisis that is threatening the timely delivery of everyday consumer goods and holiday gifts, according to a new report. Besides several recent television hits, Buttigieg has been lying low, Politico reported, citing his office. Buttigieg’s team told the outlet that the secretary has been on paternity leave for nearly two months to spend time with his husband and two newborn babies and plans to continue to give them support in the coming weeks. The office had not previously announced his time off. The report comes as dozens of large ships remained stuck in a traffic jam near the Los Angeles coast for more than a month waiting to dock and unload goods including toasters, sneakers, bicycles and cars. A shortage of truckers has also prevented companies from distributing supplies across the country. As the holidays approach, experts warned that the cost of children’s toys is up as much as 10 percent, noting many in-demand gifts will likely be out of stock soon. “For the first four weeks, he was mostly offline except for major agency decisions and matters that could not be delegated,” a spokesperson said of Buttigeg’s absence in the crisis. “He has been ramping up activities since then.” At the same time, the secretary will “continue to take some time over the coming weeks to support his husband and take care of his new children.”

