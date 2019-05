THE DAILY CALLER:

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will attend a May 9 fundraiser hosted by film director Samuel Greisman, who has attacked President Donald Trump’s supporters as “illiterate” and “piece[s] of sh**.”

Greisman’s fundraiser is one of several star-studded events Buttigieg is attending in a fundraising swing through California this week, CNN reports.

The film director is open in his disdain for Trump supporters.