A violent, radical leftist mob stormed Lima, Peru, on Thursday, demanding the interim president’s resignation in defense of communist former President Pedro Castillo, currently imprisoned for attempting to stage a coup.

“The Taking of Lima,” as the mob branded its attack, saw leftist rioters from the southern regions of the country clash with police across the main streets of Lima. The violence left 22 injured policemen, 16 injured civilians, and a historic building completely consumed by a fire.

Since December, Peru has faced an increasingly deadly wave of left-wing riots that have so far killed 54 people and left hundreds injured. Leftists began rioting following Castillo’s arrest. The former president, barely over a year into his term, attempted to stage a coup d’etat in December by dissolving Congress right before it had scheduled an impeachment vote he was likely to lose.

Left-wing Dina Boluarte, who served as Castillo’s vice president, assumed the presidency of Lima in the aftermath of his arrest, becoming the nation’s sixth president over the past six years.

The violent leftist rioters demand the liberation of Castillo — who is currently serving 18 months in prison pending his trial — as well as the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress, new general elections, and, more recently, began to demand a completely new constitution for the South American nation.

