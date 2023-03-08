The historic Perth Mint is facing a potential $9 billion recall of gold bars after selling diluted or “doped” bullion to China and then covering it up, according to a leaked internal report.

The mint started “doping” its gold as a cost-saving measure When it got caught for some of its gold dipping below Shanghai Gold Exchange standards, it kept it quiet While the gold remained above the 99.99 per cent requirement, it exceeded the amount of allowable silver in Shanghai

Four Corners has uncovered documents charting the WA government-owned mint’s decision to begin “doping” its gold in 2018, and then how it withheld evidence from its largest client in an effort to protect its reputation.

While the gold remained above broader industry standards, the report estimated up to 100 tonnes of gold sent to Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) potentially did not comply with Shanghai’s strict purity standards for silver content.

One Perth Mint insider, who asked not to be named as they could face five years’ jail if their identity is revealed, says it is a “scandal of the highest level”.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen one this big,” they say.

The mint is the largest processor of newly mined gold in the world, one of Perth’s top tourist attractions and well known for producing commemorative coins to mark everything from royal weddings to a new James Bond film.

