NBC4 – Washington DC:

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended CPAC but “there is no indication” they came in contact with the patient, the White House said

Someone who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week in National Harbor, Maryland, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and the state’s governor says anyone who attended may be at risk.

The New Jersey health department notified Maryland officials of the case on Saturday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Saturday evening.

Anyone who “attended or worked at the conference may be at some risk for acquiring COVID-19,” the statement said.

“The President’s physician and United States Secret Service have been working closely with White House Staff and various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First Family and the entire White House Complex safe and healthy,” the White House said.

