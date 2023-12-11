‘Person of interest’ in Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll’s murder case in police custody

A new “person of interest” was taken into custody in connection to the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll on Sunday, a month after a different person was taken in and questioned by investigators, but later released, according to police and reports.

“[The Detroit Police Department] can confirm that a person of interest has been taken into custody in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll,” the department said in a statement to The Post.

“In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time. Additional information will be released in the near future.”

Woll, the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found stabbed to death outside of her home on October 21.

A suspect was taken into custody in November but was later released without being charged.

Police tape blocks access near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023.

