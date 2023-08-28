North Carolina university shooting: Students JUMP out of window to escape ‘gunman’ Tailei Qi – as Wuhan-educated physics grad is arrested for shooting dead member of staff

Terrified North Carolina University students had to jump out of a first-story window to escape a gunman, as a Wuhan-educated physics graduate is arrested for shooting dead a member of staff. One person has died during the incident at UNC, according to WRAL, and a ‘person of interest’ has been arrested. Videotaken at the scene shows students jumping from windows at the university as the shooting unfolded. Two young men pass their belongings out of a window before jumping from a ledge to the ground. Pictures of the suspect Tailei Qi, who police say was involved in the shooting, show him handcuffed around a mile away from the campus after an active shooter alert was issued. Qi can be seen in an image provided to WRAL sitting on the ground and looking down with his hands behind his back, wearing a dark shirt and glasses. Footage shows the suspected assailant being put into the back of a police car by officers after being apprehended.

READ MORE