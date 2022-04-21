NEW YORK POST:

A suspect was charged early Thursday with the brutal slaying of Queens mom Orsolya Gaal — with multiple sources telling The Post he was her handyman ex-lover.

David Bonola, 44, was taken into custody and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon over the brutal weekend stabbing, the NYPD confirmed early Thursday.

Multiple sources told The Post that Bonola was the handyman thought to have also been Gaal’s lover — and that he gave a full confession after his arrest.

He was picked up thanks to a pair of blood-soaked boots left at Gaal’s stately Forest Hills home after she was stabbed nearly 60 times in the early hours Saturday, sources said.

Bonola, from Richmond Hill, has no prior arrests, according to cops.

Gaal, 51, went out to a show at Lincoln Center with friends on Friday evening — and then hung out at a bar in her neighborhood, seemingly as if expecting to meet someone who never showed, sources said.

