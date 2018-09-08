FOX NEWS:

An incredible spear dart that was once used by an ancient hunter has been discovered on a melting ice patch in Canada’s remote Yukon Territory.

A helicopter pilot working with researchers from the Carcross/Tagish First Nation organization reportedly found the perfectly preserved dart on an ice patch this summer.

“Carcross/Tagish First Nation Citizens and staff had the opportunity to go up to the ice patches this year,” the organization explained, on its Facebook page. “Ice patches are used by caribou to escape the heat and bugs in the summer, and were used as a common hunting location for at least 9,000 years.”

In addition to the intact spear dart, a ground stone point and an arrow shaft with a point were also found on the ice patches.

The five-foot spear dart would have been launched using an atlatl, a throwing tool that increased its velocity. CBC reports that the dart, complete with feathers and sinew, is believed to be 1,000 years old.

The ground stone point would have been used as an ancient tool.

Carcross/Tagish First Nation is working to get the locations where the artifacts were found designated as World Heritage sites.