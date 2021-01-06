New York Post:

Polls in the fiercely-contested Georgia Senate runoff races closed Tuesday night, with early vote counts giving the Democratic challengers an initial lead that has since disappeared.

With 70 percent of the vote counted at 9:30 p.m., GOP Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) pulled ahead of Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff by more than 44,000 votes at 50.8 percent to 49.2 percent.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) also pulled ahead of Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock by 22,000 votes, or 50.3- percent-49.7 percent.

The eyes of the nation are trained on the Peach State for the two races that will determine which party controls the Senate and whether incoming President-elect Joe Biden will have any congressional check against his left-leaning agenda.

Ossoff, a 33-year-old investigative journalist, and Warnock, a senior pastor at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, pulled ahead as the vote count progressed on Tuesday evening but there are still many ballots to be tabulated.

The majority of the votes counted so far have been from early and mail-in votes in which Democrats always perform better, with Republican turnout higher on election day.

Many of the remaining votes are from GOP strongholds in northern Georgia, meaning that Loeffler and Perdue may erase the gains made by Ossoff and Warnock late into Tuesday night and maintain Republicans’ stronghold on the upper chamber of Congress.

The high-stakes race shattered multiple fundraising and turnout records.

