The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also made an announcement Friday, stating that they were aware of several residents receiving “packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China.”

A number of people across the country have been receiving unsolicited packages of jewelry that actually contain mysterious seeds from China.

Residents of Utah have shared incidents of receiving small packages with Chinese writing that indicated the items as jewelry, according to FOX 13. These boxes actually contained unidentified seeds from China, recipients told FOX 13.

“I opened them up and they were seeds,” Lori Culley of Tooele, Utah told FOX 13. Culley told the channel that she found the packages on Tuesday. “Obviously they’re not jewelry!”

Fox 13 confirmed that the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food will likely investigate in coordination with Customs and Border Protection.

