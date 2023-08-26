People are refusing to eat hotel breakfast eggs after finding out how they’re made

A user on TikTok has given more than 20 million people a reason to turn their noses up at their next hotel breakfast – specifically the eggs. Trecy La Cayenne posted a video from an unknown hotel kitchen showing a cook making ‘fake’ scrambled eggs from a plastic bag. The cook is shown pulling the blue bag, containing pre-made eggs, from the freezer and poking holes in it with a bread knife. It is then put in a microwave for an unknown amount of time, before being transferred to the oven, then being broken down and eventually finding its way into a serving container. ‘This is soo nasty,’ Trecy writes in the video caption.

Users debated this style of preparing scrambled eggs, with many saying they would never eat breakfast in that hotel. ‘What hotel is this so I never eat there?’ one user wrote. Another commented: ‘This is why I don’t like eggs.’ Other viewers stated that not all hotels make their eggs like this. ‘I work in a hotel and can confirm not all hotel brands do this. My hotel makes everything fresh,’ wrote one. ‘They usually cook my eggs in front of me,’ another stated in the comments.

