San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Hillary Ronen, a Democrat, pushed in 2020 to defund the San Francisco police Department saying, “I believe strongly in defunding the police and reducing the number of officers on our force.”

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Rep. @HillaryRonen Begs for More Police After She Personally Worked to Defund Them in 2020



2020: “I believe strongly in defunding the police”

During a Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting in March, Ronen pleaded to add more officers to the Mission District, which she represents. She told the committee members, “I’ve been begging this department to give the Mission what it deserves in terms of police presence all year long.”

Ronen then told the committee she felt betrayed by the department of police for not having officers to send to the Mission District.

However back in 2020 during the Democrat-endorsed Black Lives Matter riots, Rosen voted to defund the police.

