The Department of Defense’s National Defense University (NDU), the premier education institution for military and defense civilian leaders, is planning to host a lecture on how Western countries should adopt socialism in response to the challenge from China. The lecture, which is scheduled to take place online February 16, is titled, “Responding to China: The Case For Global Justice and Democratic Socialism,” and will be given by French economist Thomas Piketty, who is the author of a 2021 book titled Time for Socialism. A summary of the event, posted on the university’s website, reads:

Western countries are still struggling to define their attitude towards the Beijing regime. In this talk on February 22, 2022, Thomas Piketty will argue that the right answer lies in ending Western arrogance and promoting a new emancipatory and egalitarian horizon on a global scale, a new form of democratic and participatory, ecological and post-colonial socialism. If they stick to their usual lecturing posture and a dated hyper-capitalist model, Western countries may find it extremely difficult to meet the Chinese challenge.

The notice for the event includes a bio for Piketty that lists two of his books, Capital in the 21st Century (2013) and Capital and Ideology (2020), but does not mention his most recent Time for Socialism book. The lecture is part of the university’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Speaker Series, which has hosted lectures focused on China over the past year.

