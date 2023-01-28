The Biden administration would not rule out sending F-16s to Ukraine after it announced it was sending 31 Abrams M1A2 tanks.

After President Joe Biden announced the sending of the tanks, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister told Reuters that the country will now push for F-16s. “The next big hurdle will now be the fighter jets,” Yuriy Sak told the wire.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, when pressed repeatedly at a briefing on Thursday, would not rule out sending the fourth-generation fighter jets.

“We haven’t announced other packages yet,” she said.

She added later that operating the F-16 would require training but again refused to rule them out:

This is a capability that would require training. It would require more people to come off the battlefield to learn a new — an entirely new system. And again, the Ukrainians have proven that they can learn complicated, complex, challenging systems. It is more — in terms of, like, the Abrams, it is more the sustainment, the maintenance when it’s on the battlefield. With the F-16s, again, another challenging system that would require training.

READ MORE