The leader of the Pentagon’s UFO identification office, who recently speculated about the potential for an alien “mothership” in the solar system and “extraterrestrial technological probes” visiting Earth, will testify in a rare congressional hearing.

Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the recently formed All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, will appear as the sole witness in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. He is slated to discuss the “mission, activities, oversight, and budget” of the office created by the Pentagon in 2022, whose goal is identifying and attributing “unidentified aerial phenomena,” or UAPs, more commonly known as unidentified flying objects.

Kirkpatrick’s high-profile testimony comes as Congress has pushed the U.S. intelligence community and the Pentagon in recent years to be more forthcoming about what they know about UFOs detected in the skies over the United States. It also comes just over a month after a draft paper he co-authored through Harvard University was published, with the abstract titled “Physical Constraints on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” and with it exploring “The Extraterrestrial Possibility.”

The Pentagon official wrote in March that “an artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth” and that these “small probes” or “dandelion seeds” could be separated from the “mothership” by either the gravitational force of the sun or by maneuvering capability. Kirkpatrick wrote that “these tiny probes would reach the Earth or other solar system planets for exploration, as the parent craft passes by within a fraction of the Earth-Sun separation.”

READ MORE