Pentagon Top Brass Fawns over Zelensky at DOD University as He Asks for More Aid

U.S. defense leaders fawned over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday during his visit to the Pentagon’s National Defense University (NDU), as he pitched for more U.S. taxpayer aid to Ukraine.

NDU President Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Todd Plehn, praised Zelensky, calling it “indeed a high honor” to welcome Zelensky to the university.

“It is fitting that today’s address takes place at NDU, where we prepare the next cohort of national security leaders to understand and overcome current and future national security challenges in defense of our freedom and way of life,” he said.

He added, “Today Ukraine is fighting an existential struggle that bears witness to the importance of superb leadership, and unwavering moral and physical courage.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who spoke after Plehn, called Zelensky “living proof that a single person’s leadership can help rally an embattled democracy and inspire the free world and change the course of history.”

He called “Ukraine’s fight for freedom … one of the great causes of our time,” and America’s commitment to supporting Ukraine “unshakeable.”

