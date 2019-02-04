The Washington Times

The Pentagon said Sunday it has sent 3,750 more active-duty troops to the border, moving to re-bolster forces as new caravans make their way north through Mexico. The new troops will lay 150 more miles of razor wire to try to make it tougher to climb over existing border fencing, and will also bring mobile surveillance capabilities to assist the Border Patrol in spotting illegal crossers. The Pentagon said the new troops will bring the total active-duty deployment to 4,350. “Additional units are being deployed for 90 days, and we will continue to evaluate the force composition required to meet the mission to protect and secure the southern border,” the Pentagon said in a statement. In addition to the active-duty troops, there are still about 2,000 National Guard troops performing maintenance, clerical assistance and surveillance tasks to assist Customs and Border Protection agents and officers.

