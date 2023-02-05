BizPacReview.com

After the saga of China’s spy balloon stretched on for the better part of a week, President Joe Biden behaved as though decisive action had been taken with his order to “shoot it down” while the Pentagon shamelessly endeavored to find fault in former President Donald Trump. Biden put on his best tough guy walk Saturday as he stepped off Air Force One and strode over to waiting members of the press to brag about taking down the airborne surveillance device after it was given time to chart a path from Montana to South Carolina. “When I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday as soon as possible,” he explained. “They decided without doing damage to anyone on the ground — they decided that the best time to do that was when it got over water outside within our — within 12 mile limit. They successfully took it down. And I want to compliment our aviators who did it. And we’ll have more to report on this a little later. Thank you.” “You were saying the recommendation…was from your national security–” a reporter prodded as the president cut in, “I told them to shoot it down.” “On Wednesday?” he was asked to clarify. “On Wednesday. They said to me, let’s wait ’til the safest place to do it,” Biden contended as he walked away ignoring other questions that included, “What does that mean for China? Relations with China?” Whether the president spoke in error remains unclear as according to CNN, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley had briefed Biden on Tuesday about the balloon. What’s more, the report indicated that the briefing took place before the balloon entered U.S. airspace as the outlet suggested, “Milley informed Biden the balloon appeared to be on a clear path into the continental United States, differentiating it from previous surveillance craft.”

Read More