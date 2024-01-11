Pentagon Report Reveals Over $1 Billion in Weapons Sent to Ukraine Unaccounted For, Almost 40,000 Arms Improperly Monitored Amid Congressional Debate on Further Funding to Ukraine

A recent Pentagon report has brought to light that over $1 billion in military aid sent to Ukraine by the United States has not been properly accounted for.The Defense Department report, which was presented to Congress on Thursday and obtained by The New York Times, reveals serious lapses in the tracking of critical weapons systems amidst heated congressional debates regarding additional support for Ukraine.The unaccounted-for arsenal includes advanced shoulder-fired missiles, sophisticated kamikaze drones, and state-of-the-art night vision devices.These items are classified as “high-risk” due to their advanced technology and the ease with which they could be transported and potentially fall into the wrong hands.

READ MORE