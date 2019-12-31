OANN

#NEW: The Pentagon releases drone video footage of U.S. military strikes on Iran-backed Hezbollah sites in Iraq & Syria in response to the killing of an American contractor in a separate rocket attack.pic.twitter.com/t5yc9VhHuN December 30, 2019

The Pentagon has released video of one of its airstrikes on Iranian-backed insurgent group Hezbollah. The unclassified footage, released Monday, shows the moments U.S. military launched what they have described as “defensive strikes” against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The video depicts precise targeting and firing of an airstrike proceeded by an explosion and fire. The strike took place in Iraq and was one of five carried out in Iraq and Syria on Sunday. The deadly attacks were in response to the killing of an American contractor reportedly by the Jihadist Hezbollah group in Iraq on Friday.

